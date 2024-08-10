At long last, Sha'Carri Richardson can enjoy redemption. The Olympic speedster won her first gold medal Friday while rocking memorable nails.

The 24-year-old's blue nails read “I'm not back, I'm better,” via House of Highlights.

The Americans won the women's 4x100m relay, via Team USA's social media.

Richardson was the difference-maker, bringing the team back from third place, via CBS News.

“The Americans – Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry – braved a wet track in rainy conditions to win the team's 12th Olympic medal in the event. They did it in a time of 41.78 seconds – a season-best,” the outlet said. “Thomas ran the third leg and got her second gold medal in the Games. Her first gold was in the 200-meter on Tuesday. When Thomas handed off to Richardson, the U.S. was in third place. Richardson had to reel in Britian's Daryll Neita and Germany's Rebekka Haase, and when she did, she flashed a look to her right — and backward — that said ″you're not catching me.” She sprinted eight more steps down the track, and on her ninth, lifted her left leg high and stomped it on the other side of the finish line, then let out a scream.”

This is Richardson's second medal of the 2024 Olympics, as she won silver in the 100m race on Saturday.

How does Richardson stack up with the fastest women ever?

Sha'Carri Richardson had a long journey to win gold in the Olympics

After winning the 100m trials in 2021, Richardson's spot on USA's Olympic squad was controversially stripped after she tested positive for THC. She claimed that she smoked marijuana to cope with the death of her biological mother, via NBC Sports Shalize Manza Young.

“The head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency was seemingly on Richardson’s side. CEO Travis Tygart said in a statement at the time, ‘The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels,'” said Young. “Even President Joe Biden questioned whether it was time to re-evaluate the ban.”

Despite public sympathy, Richardson wasn't allowed to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, something she'd worked her entire life for. It makes Friday's victory all the more sweet, via NBC Dallas Fort Worth's Eddie Pells.

“The moment that I would describe is realizing that when we won as USA ladies, it was a phenomenal feeling for all of us,” Richardson said.

Richardson is now finished at the 2024 Paris Games, but she'll now have two medals under her belt when 2028 rolls around.