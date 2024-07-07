Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne, the youngest player in the WNBA at 21, will represent Australia in the upcoming Paris Olympics, fulfilling a lifelong dream. The news came as a milestone for Melbourne in her professional career.

“Representing my country is like the pinnacle for me,” Melbourne said, as reported by Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. “So it’s a dream come true. When it actually officially gets confirmed, it’s just a whole ’nother feeling. I was just so happy. I FaceTimed my mom and dad — it was 2 in the morning.”

Melbourne's journey to this moment began at the age of five when her grandmother gifted her a basketball hoop for Christmas, thus beginning her love of basketball.

“Dad was so annoyed because … I had no interest in (the trampoline),” Melbourne said of the trampoline her father had gifted her the same year she got her first basketball. “I just went and started shooting hoops. And then that was all I was doing after school.”

The official call confirming her spot on the Olympic team came from Sandy Brondello, coach of the New York Liberty and the Australian national team. Melbourne received the call early in the morning while still in bed, marking the culmination of what she said has been one of her major basketball goals.

“Probably my first major basketball goal. To come to reality and I’ll be heading to Paris in three weeks is pretty cool,” she said.

Jade Melbourne’s journey to the WNBA

Melbourne has had a busy year in the WNBA. She was traded from the Seattle Storm to the Mystics just days before the end of training camp. Melbourne, who entered the WNB from Australia, adapted quickly to the change.

“It was really cool. Definitely overwhelming. The whole trade thing just happened so quickly, and walking to a different locker room than you were in the day before is so strange,” she said. “But honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. And I think it’s been the best thing for me.”

Since joining the Mystics, Melbourne has avergared 6.1 points per game and shooting 46% from the field. Her consistency off the bench has been crucial, especially with the injury to Brittney Sykes, who has played only three games this season. ”

“A chance to get a young player that has a huge upside was just really enticing to everybody,” Mystics General Manager Mike Thibault said.

Melbourne remains on her rookie deal contract through 2026 and is focused on her development and contributions to the team. Her teammate, Julie Vanloo, praised Melbourne's fearlessness and passion for the game.

“She definitely is a basketball nerd. She has that much passion about the game,” Vanloo said.

Melbourne's journey has been one of hard work and dedication. She spends much of her time watching WNBA games, as well as European and WNBL games, constantly seeking to improve her basketball IQ and skills.

“I honestly just love the game,” Melbourne said. “I feel like I’ve never worked a day in my life because the same love I had for the game when I first started is the same love I have for it right now.”