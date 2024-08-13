As much as a unanimous Rookie of the Year season proved that Victor Wembanyama was worth the hype, it also served notice that the phases of his progression would often jolt us. Sure enough, the Olympics provided another vivid instance of the San Antonio Spurs star continuing to grow into the type of generational player rarely seen.

No one — not LeBron James, not Kevin Durant, not Steph Curry complete with an unprecedented display in the gold medal game — scored more than Wemby in the gold medal game. While the French national team had several players perform well, no one was more instrumental in keeping the now back-to-back Olympic runners-up close until the final minute vs. the USA.

It's the latest instance of Wembanyama meeting the moment.

Victor Wembanyama forging reputation with big performances

Though his NBA debut didn't rank as unforgettable, in battling foul trouble Wemby still managed to score nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Spurs rally before a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. A game later, the 7-foot-4 phenom hit a bucket vs. the Houston Rockets that led to overtime and his first NBA win.

Less than a week later came the coming out party. Wembanyama erupted for 38 points while outplaying Durant and Devin Booker with 10 points in the final period en route to a second consecutive win at the Phoenix Suns. Though the Spurs won just 22 games last season, that first week set the stage for the individual brilliance he put on full display through 2023-2024.

Whether in a 27-point, 5-block, 9-rebound effort in a duel against the Greek Freak and the Milwaukee Bucks; his two triple-doubles; his 28 points, 13 rebounds, and big late block vs. Chet Holmgren in victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder; his 34 points and 12 rebounds in an upset that ended up changing the course of the Denver Nuggets quest for a repeat; the 20-year-old center enjoyed some of his best performances in high profile match-ups.

Wemby's ascension continues during Olympics

In a field that included several teams that boasted multiple NBA players, if not, stars in the league, Wemanyama led France to the gold medal game. Flanked by solid NBA players and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, Wemby helped lead his national squad past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, and Dillon Brooks and a Canadian roster made up of mostly NBA standouts in the semifinals.

In the championship contest, he faced three players who are already among the top 15 or 20 in the game's history (depending on where Durant ranks), all of whom played well. Like he did during the season, Wemby met the moment. He scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in helping France stay competitive.

Though he didn't win gold, he certainly took the next step. It's as if we expect the first pick in last year's draft to wow us with every opportunity. And it's as if does.

Every one of the game's absolute greats has an arching journey that led to greatness. Wembanyama's early arch is proving much the same.