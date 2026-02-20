Team Canada has the Olympic gold in its sights yet again. They defeated Finland on Friday, 3-2, coming from behind for a dramatic victory. It is the first time in 12 years that Canada will play for a gold medal, which is also the last time the country sat atop the podium for men's ice hockey.

Incidentally, that was also the last time NHL players were allowed to compete in the Olympics.

Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Sam Reinhart scored on the power play. Connor McDavid made Olympic history with his 12th point in these Games. That is the most ever when NHL players compete.

Team Canada kept that momentum rolling through the third period, outshooting the Fins 31-9 over the final 40 minutes.

Shea Theodore tied the game midway through the third. Then, with 35 seconds left, Nathan MacKinnon beat Juuse Saros on a beautiful one-timer for the game-winner. McDavid added another assist.

The Fins generated a couple of scoring chances over the final moments, but were unable to find the equalizer.

Afterward, fans around the world flocked to social media, some of whom couldn't contain themselves.

I SURVIVED THE CANADA FINLAND GAME LETS FUCKING GO HOLY SHIT my heart rate at the end of that game should be studied for science my god pic.twitter.com/pWA3usfHuW — meg (@gay4anyone) February 20, 2026

“Finland played not to lose the last 40 min, full credit to Canada on keeping it in Finland's zone most of the 2nd and 3rd,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Canada clawing back against Finland to reach the Olympic gold game after bronze in 2018 and missing the podium in 2022 is a redemption arc energy first gold shot since 2014 matters,” posted another.

“Finland parked the bus too early. Never made Canada defend after it went 2-0. Then, when it got to 2-2, it’s hard to get back into playing aggressively. Bad coaching,” a hockey fan quipped.

While some fans were analytic, others took a more comedic approach.

Canada's comeback victory earns them a place in Sunday's gold medal game. They will face either the United States or Slovakia.