Lindsey Vonn's 2026 Winter Olympics run didn't go as planned,, but it didn't stop some fans from calling her “selfish” for taking an Olympics spot with an ACL injury.

Vonn tore her ACL on Jan. 30 at a World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, which was a week before the Winter Olympics began in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. She ended up attempting to finish her downhill final on Feb. 8 but unfortunately crashed again, where the accident resulted in the three-time Olympic medalist having a fractured leg. She reflected on her time at the 2026 Winter Olympics in a post on Instagram.

“It wasn’t all for nothing… it wasn’t a dream… although sitting in this hospital bed it seems far away now… But I did it,” Vonn wrote. “I came back. I won. I showed up and did what most thought was impossible at my age with a partial knee replacement. These memories I’ll have forever and I’m grateful for every one of them. Every moment was amazing. Every moment was worth it.”

She then continued to call out haters who deemed her to be “selfish” for still trying to compete amid her previous injury before he Winter Olympics began.

“One thing that stung was when people said I was selfish and should give my Olympic spot to someone else,” she said. “So… I just wanted to recap my season for all the haters out there that didn’t understand what it means to earn your spot, and on a more positive note, to just reflect…”

Despite what others had to say about her competing, Vonn shared her Olympic accomplishments.

“#1 in the downhill standings. 3rd in [Super-G] standings. 2x Downhill wins. On every downhill podium all season. 7/8 podiums overall (only one 4th place),” she shared of her accomplishments before thanking her supporters. “It’s not impossible until it’s done,” she added. “I didn’t reach my ultimate goal…. But I still did a lot. Thank you to those who believed!”

Vonn has since returned to the United States prior to having four surgeries in Italy.