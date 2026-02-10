Lindsey Vonn defied Father Time and logic, displaying tremendous perseverance in her final quest for Olympics glory. Unfortunately, it ended in a flash, and with a significant amount of pain. The legendary alpine ski racer crashed 13 seconds into her run at the downhill final on Sunday and was airlifted from the mountain. It was obviously a heart-wrenching moment for Vonn, but also the legions of supporters who wanted to see her shock the world.

One day after suffering a broken leg, which came nine days after she suffered a ruptured ACL, the 41-year-old is holding her head high and expressing pride in her ill-fated attempt. She also made a firm statement on the cause of her fall, which man people think could at least be partially attributed to her vulnerable knee.

Lindsey Vonn sounds off after suffering another injury

“Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would,” Vonn posted on Instagram, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. “It wasn't a story book ending or a fairy tail, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches. I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash.

Article Continues Below

“My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever,” she continued. “Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly. While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself.”

“I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport. And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don't achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is also the beauty of life; we can try. I tried. I dreamt. I jumped. I hope if you take anything away from my journey it's that you all have the courage to dare greatly.”

The Vancouver Olympics gold medalist is as adamant as ever. Many believe Vonn was reckless to compete injured, but she wanted to go out on her terms. Unfortunately, that did not get to happen, either. Regardless of the reason, she lost her balance and now has a long recovery ahead. This message epitomizes why she skied in the first place, however.

Lindsey Vonn had an unquenchable desire to compete once more at the Winter Olympics. Striving for greatness while prioritizing safety can be extremely difficult to do on the slopes. But she put in the work to even reach this point, and that is resonating with many people around the globe.