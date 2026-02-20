Canada punched its proverbial ticket to the men's ice hockey gold medal game with a 3-2 comeback win over Finland in the semifinals.

While the Canadians are moving on and still have a chance to win their 10th gold medal, it took a tremendous comeback to do so, as they fell behind 2-0 to Finland. Fortunately, goals by Sam Reinhart and Shea Theodore tied the game up before Nathan MacKinnon cemented himself as a national hero by scoring the game-winning power-play goal with 35.2 seconds to go.

Following the game, Brad Marchand said Canada was confident that it could come back despite the tournament-threatening deficit.

“We obviously believe in our group… when you have that adversity, especially after going through it last game. We knew we could overcome a couple-goal deficit… You could feel it. In the second period, we kinda took over, and it's a matter of time,” Marchand said on the NBC broadcast.

“Those guys are so dominant when they get out there together, especially on the power play. You can just kinda feel it coming. All they need is an opportunity,” Marchand also said of Canada's power play unit.

NATHAN MACKINNON IN THE FINAL MINUTE. CANADA HAVE PULLED OFF THE COMEBACK. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3jMB2EWWfU — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2026

Canada, which has won more Olympic gold and total medals than any other nation, last won gold in 2014, when a 1-0 victory over the United States in the semifinal was followed by a 3-0 win against Sweden in the final. It was the second consecutive gold and third in four Olympic Games for the Canadians, who defeated the U.S. in the 2002 and 2010 finals.

Another U.S.-Canada final could happen Sunday, but only if the Americans can get past Slovakia, the Cinderella of the tournament. Slovakia, which stunned defending gold medalists Finland to open the event, finished atop its group before routing Germany 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the U.S. went 3-0 in its group and edged out Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals.