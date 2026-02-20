Team Finland entered Friday's semifinal of the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympics in search of another shot at gold. Finland won the gold medal in 2022, defeating Russia (well, the Olympic Athletes of Russia due to sanctions), 2-1. They held a two-goal lead against Team Canada midway through the game, 2-0.

But some ill-timed penalties and snipe shots from Canada culminated in a 3-2 loss for Finland.

Afterward, Finnish legend Teemu Selanne, whose Olympic record for most points had been broken earlier in the game by Connor McDavid, took to social media to express his opinion. To put it bluntly, he was not happy.

“Beating greatest hockey country in the world and Canadian referees same night is impossible I guess… absolutely embarrassing penalty 90 seconds to go in Olympic semifinal.. what a joke🤬,” Selanne posted on X, formerly Twitter.

His remarks opened with a compliment to Canada and Canadian hockey. That team is ridiculously stacked with NHL All-Stars. But to then go at the referees is a bit disconcerting.

Article Continues Below

Finland took a 2-0 lead early in the second period. But over the game's final 40 minutes, Team Canada outshot the Fins 31-9. The “greatest hockey country” Selanne referenced had clearly tilted the ice.

After the game, Brad Marchand was quoted as saying it “was a matter of time.”

Nevertheless, with a little under two minutes left, the refs called a high-sticking penalty on Nico Mikkola. That is what Selanne referenced. But the high stick was very blatant and would have been hard not to call.

From there, MacKinnon, the victim of the high stick, scored on a one-timer with 35 seconds remaining. Team Canada held on for the 3-2 victory and will face either the United States or Slovakia for gold on Sunday.