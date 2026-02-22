On Sunday morning, the Team USA hockey team defeated Canada in narrow fashion to win the Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. It wasn't easy by any stretch of the imagination, but the American team ultimately did just enough to secure the victory, thanks to an overtime goal from Jack Hughes of Team USA.

After the game, some of the awards for individual performances in hockey for these Olympic games were given out, and some high profile players from both Team USA and Team Canada were recipients of the honors.

“Connor McDavid named MVP and best forward at the Olympic tournament, plus added to the All-Star team,” reported Chris Johnston of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

McDavid, a star for the Edmonton Oilers, did indeed have a standout performance during these Olympic games, as many expected, considering his status as arguably the best player in hockey today.

“Connor Hellebuyck named best goalkeeper at the Milan Olympic tournament, while Quinn Hughes named best defender,” added Johnston.

Hellebuyck had several key saves for the American team during this Olympics run, including during Sunday's decisive gold medal game against Canada, while Hughes also had a standout performance on defense for Team USA.

Meanwhile, the All-Star team for the Milan Olympics was comprised of McDavid, Hellebuyck, Hughes, Cale Makar of Canada, Macklin Celebrini of Canada, and Juraj Slafkovsky of the Slovak national team.

Sunday's victory over Canada gave the American team its first gold medal win since 1980's “Miracle on Ice” against the Soviet Union, and is sure to go down in history as one of the iconic moments of American hockey.

Meanwhile, the team honored the late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau after the game by bringing his children onto the ice to celebrate with them.

The USA Team will be honored at the Olympics closing ceremony later in the day on Sunday.