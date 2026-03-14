Aaron Judge and Team USA’s momentum in the World Baseball Classic remain central storylines as the United States prepares for a major semifinal matchup. Judge’s leadership, the rising expectations surrounding Team USA, and the incoming showdown vs. the Dominican Republic showdown all frame the tournament’s next stage.

The New York Yankees star outfielder has emerged as a steady voice throughout the tournament. After navigating a tense week that included criticism of Team USA and a surprising pool-play loss in blowout fashion to Team Italy, the club responded with a 5–3 victory over Team Canada in the quarterfinals.

The win punched their tickets in the semifinals and helped reset the narrative surrounding the team. The Americans jumped out to a 5–0 lead before Canada mounted a late push, but Team USA's bullpen closed the game to preserve the victory.

The game also highlighted the performance of San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb, who delivered four and two-thirds scoreless innings with five strikeouts, helping stabilize the pitching staff.

Following the victory, MLB Network shared a clip on its X, formerly Twitter, of the USA captain speaking with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal about what he had learned during the tournament and how the team was handling outside attention ahead of the semifinal.

“We’re excited. We still have a lot of work ahead of us… this team stayed focused on the mission.”

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"We're excited, we have a lot of work to do still ahead of us… this team stayed focused on the mission." Aaron Judge shares what he learned this week with @USABaseball ahead of a huge #WorldBaseballClassic semifinal against the Dominican Republic.@jonmorosi | @WBCBaseball pic.twitter.com/WwkTLIxqTH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 14, 2026

The comments from the reigning back-to-back AL MVP came moments after the final out on Friday night.

Attention now turns to one of the tournament’s most anticipated matchups. The USA vs. Dominican Republic semifinal features two of the most talent-loaded rosters in the field, with a trip to the championship game on the line.

For Team USA, the leadership from the veteran slugger continues to shape the team’s identity.