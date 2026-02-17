Feb 17, 2026 at 10:45 AM ET

During the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the NBA set a record with 46 players participating. One of those was DeMarcus Cousins, then of the Sacramento Kings.

Ultimately, the Americans won the gold medal in commanding fashion. But it was what happened off the court that came to light.

During an appearance on 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. Cousins fondly reminisced with his Olympic teammate about how the team partied throughout the games.

“We was getting lit… We drank every single day”, Cousins said.

“We was responsibly drinking.”Anthony said.

“F*ck no!… I’ve never drank that much in my life” Cousins responded.

It was during those Olympics that Cousins and Anthony combined for a clutch moment. In the final moments against France, Anthony converted on a couple of 3-pointers while Cousins came through with some crucial putbacks for a 100-97 victory.

Also, Paul George and Draymond became an elite defensive force during the game against Serbia. It was their heroics that ensured the Americans came out on top 94-91.

Cousins played in the NBA from 2010 to 2022. Altogether, he played for seven teams, including the Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

His most recent professional stint came with the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican professional basketball league Baloncesto Superior Nacional. He also played in the T1 League in Taiwan and The League in Mongolia.

Aside from the Olympics, Cousins represented Team USA at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, in which the Americans won the gold medal.

Throughout his NBA career, he averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.