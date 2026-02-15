Canada just moved to 3-0 in group play with a 10-2 victory over France. In the process, Sidney Crosby made Olympic history. He was not the only player on the ice who made history in the Canadian victory.

With a goal in the first period, Devon Toews capped a crazy sequence that made Olympic history with NHL players involved, according to ESPN Insights.

Tom Wilson of Canada, Floran Douay of France, and then Toews of Canada each scored goals in the first period, scoring the three goals in a span of 52 seconds, which is the fastest three goals in an Olympics with NHL players.

Wilson scored the first goal of the game, scoring his first of the Olympics 8:41 into the first period. On the goal, Connor McDavid got his sixth assist of the Olympics. Then, just 13 seconds later, Douay scored with the assist from Justin Addamo to tie the game at one. The game would not remain tied long. Just 39 seconds after the French goal, Toews found the back of the net for the first time in the Olympics, on an assist from Crosby and Cale Makar to make it 2-1, and capped three goals in just 52 seconds.

Mark Stone would add a shorthanded goal to make it 3-1 in the first period. In the second, Makar scored on the power play, Macklin Celebrini scored on a penalty shot, and Crosby scored his second of the Olympics to make it 6-1. Canada would then add four more goals in the third period on the way to the 10-2 victory.

Canada is one of the favorites to win gold at the Olympics and has secured a bye into the quarterfinals, winning the group. They will get the top seed in the tournament unless the United States can catch them in goal differential, which would take an 11-goal performance.