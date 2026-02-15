Canada's pursuit of Olympic gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Games gained significant momentum following a decisive victory over Switzerland yesterday. While younger stars like Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini often dominate the scoring headlines, veteran captain Sidney Crosby showcased his enduring skill by scoring a clever redirect goal in the third period to seal a 5-1 win.

This result moved the Canadians to a 2-0 record in the tournament, proving that their captain remains a high-level producer even as the oldest player on the roster. Crosby’s ability to operate in high-traffic areas continues to give Canada a massive advantage as it moves closer to the quarterfinal rounds.

The offensive dominance has carried over into today's action, where Team Canada is currently overwhelming France with an 8-2 lead. During this scoring outburst, the Penguins' superstar officially etched his name deeper into the history books.

Chris Johnston noted on X that Sidney Crosby is now the all-time points leader for Team Canada in the NHL Era of the Olympics.

Reaching 14 career points, he has moved into a tie with the legendary Jarome Iginla for the top spot in the nation's history during this specific Olympic era.

This milestone is a testament to his longevity as a two-time gold medalist who remains the heartbeat of the Canadian squad.

Beyond his scoring records, Crosby has been vocal in his support for the team's youngest contributors. Following Canada's tournament-opening 5-0 shutout against Czechia, the captain offered significant praise for 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini, who scored his first Olympic goal in that contest.

Crosby described the San Jose Sharks star as an incredible player with a mature defensive game, noting that Celebrini was never a bubble player.

Having produced 81 points in 55 NHL games during his sophomore season, Celebrini has quickly validated the faith shown in him by the veterans on the team.

As Canada continues to roll through the preliminary round, the combination of record-breaking leadership and emerging superstardom makes them a formidable threat for the podium.

With Crosby now tied for the NHL Era points record and the team maintaining a massive lead over France, the path to the medal round looks increasingly clear.