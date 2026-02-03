Feb 3, 2026 at 11:58 AM ET

Even though she tore an ACL in a tune-up event, skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is determined to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

During a pre-Olympic press conference, Vonn remained adamant about her position, per NBC Olympics.

“I'm gonna do it,” she said. “End of story.”

During a World Cup race in Switzerland, Vonn crashed and had to be airlifted to a hospital. Afterward, the competition was cancelled due to bad weather conditions, including poor visibility.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 6. Meanwhile, the Alpine skiing competition begins on Sunday.

Vonn, 41, made history in December by becoming the oldest skier to win a World Cup alpine race. This enabled her to qualify for the Olympics.

Throughout her career, Vonn established herself as one of the most decorated skiers in history. Altogether, she has won three Olympic medals, including a gold medal in downhill skiing during the 2010 games in Vancouver.

Vonn has competed in four Olympics (2002, 2006, 2010, and 2018). She missed out on the 2014 Olympics in Sochi due to injuries and worked as an analyst for NBC.

Additionally, Vonn has won four overall World Cup titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2012. She also has 84 total World Cup wins. Plus, she is the only skier, male or female, to win 20 Crystal Globe awards.

In 2019, Vonn announced her retirement from the sport, citing injuries. However, she returned to the sport in 2024.

Along the way, Vonn has garnered various accolades, including being named Best Female Athlete by the ESPY Awards in 2010 and 2011. In those same years, she was named the U.S. Olympic Committee Sportswoman of the Year.