The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Cortina, Italy, are here. On Friday, the Opening Ceremonies will kick off, but Olympians such as Lindsey Vonn are already preparing.

That in and of itself is surprising for Vonn, considering that she tore her ACL as a result of a crash in a tune-up event in Switzerland before the Olympics. Nevertheless, she remains determined to compete.

On Friday, Vonn managed to finish a training run, per Matthew Futterman of The Athletic. She completed a downhill run in 1 minute, 40:33 seconds at the Olympia delle Tofane. Altogether, it was 1.39 seconds off the lead pace.

The women's downhill competition is set to begin on Sunday.

Vonn, 41, is making history. In December, she became the oldest skier to win a World Cup event, thereby qualifying for the Olympics.

She has competed in four previous Olympic Games throughout her career. Vonn's coming-out party came at the 2010 games in Vancouver, where she won a gold medal in the downhill. From there, she received various accolades, including being named the 2011 ESPY's Female Athlete of the Year.

Altogether, Vonn has three Olympic medals. In Vancouver, she won a bronze in the triple G event and another bronze in downhill in 2018 in PyeongChang.

She missed the 2014 Olympics in Sochi due to injuries. Instead, she became an analyst for NBC Sports. In 2019, Vonn announced her retirement from the sport, but returned officially in 2024.

Plus, Vonn has 84 World Cup wins to her name, including four overall titles. She's also won eight medals at the World Championships, including two golds in 2009.