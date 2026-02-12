Team USA men's hockey opens the Olympics against Latvia on Thursday afternoon. After a heartbreaking loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, the Americans are vying for their third Olympic gold medal. When they open the Olympics against Latvia on Thursday, Team USA will have Connor Hellebuyck starting in goal.

“Connor Hellebuyck gets the nod for Team USA tonight in their opener,” Sportsnet's Kyle Bukaskas reported from Milan.

Hellebuyck was the primary goalie for the Americans last year, playing three of the four games. But Connor McDavid beat him in overtime, clinching the 3-2 win and the 4 Nations title. But that did not push him off the path for the remainder of the year, as he clinched his third Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie and his first Hart Trophy as league MVP.

Team USA brought the same three goalies to the Olympics that joined them at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins could get some run throughout the tournament. But once the key elimination games come later this month, the Americans are expected to lean on Hellebuyck.

Team USA is keeping the same lines they used in practice earlier in the week, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. That puts Matthew and Brady Tkachuk around Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews between Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy in the top six. Jackson LaCombe and Clayton Keller are expected to be the healthy scratches for the first game. In the Olympics, teams dress 13 forwards and seven defensemen, which could leave Vincent Trochek and Noah Hanifin on the bench.

Hellebuyck will lead Team USA against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who will get the net for Latvia. The Americans are expected to take care of business in all three round robin games.