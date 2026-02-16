In honor of his girlfriend Chloe Kim's Olympic halfpipe silver medal, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett praised her in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram.

On Valentine's Day, Garrett posted a carousel of photos of Kim at the Olympics. However, the final photo is a candid screenshot from a FaceTime with her, where Kim is sticking her tongue out to Garrett's amusement.

“So proud of you!” Garrett wrote. “I’m thankful that I get to be by your side watching the extraordinary things you do. You fought through so much to even get to this point and you earned everything and more. The [goat emoji], my love and my Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day babe [red heart emoji].”

Kim responded to Garrett's post, saying, “My love!! Thank you for dealing with my craziness over the last couple months. Grateful for you, forever my Valentine [red heart emoji].”

What is Myles Garrett's girlfriend, Chloe Kim, doing at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Kim has been participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics' halfpipe event. She just won a silver medal in the halfpipe event for the United States.

This isn't her first rodeo. Kim previously participated in the 2018 Winter Olympics at 17 years old, becoming the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal.

Four years later, she won another gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Kim has now added another medal to her trophy case.

She is currently dating Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award he has won twice. Garrett is coming off a record-setting season. He logged 23 sacks, breaking Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt's record of the most sacks in a season (they previously both had 22.5 sacks in a season).

The Browns went just 5-12 during the season, finishing in last place in the AFC North. Hopefully, they can build on Garrett's record-setting campaign in 2026.