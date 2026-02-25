Just days after repeating the “Miracle on Ice”, Team USA recently met with President Donald Trump at the White House. At the ongoing Winter Olympics 2026, Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in the finals to secure a gold medal after 46 years.

While FBI director Kash Patel found himself in a set of controversy after the win and later justified his actions on social media, the gold-winning team flew back to the USA for a celebration with President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

During the meeting, Matthew Tkachuk offered the President to wear the gold medal. He proceeded to drape it around Trump's neck while posing for a photo. However, the 79-year-old Trump proceeded to share a 5-word reaction. “I’m not giving it back,” Trump joked.

Matthew Tkachuk has @POTUS put on his gold medal! “I’m not giving it back” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAR03fOzoe — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026

Following the meeting, a photograph was shared on the official White House X account. The picture showed Trump with members of the team that had won the men's hockey championship on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Milan.

This marked the third Olympic gold medal for Team USA in its history of ice hockey. Coincidentally, the men's team won the medal just three days after the women's team also defeated Canada 2-1 in the ice hockey tournament finals to win gold.

Following their successful outing in Italy, Team USA flew on Air Force One to the nation's capital while having a gala time. The team then headed to the Oval Office at the White House for the meeting with Trump, who held and posed with the team's gold medal.