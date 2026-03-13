After everything that's happened over the last few months, Maxx Crosby is still with the Las Vegas Raiders. Just a few days ago, it seemed like the star pass rusher was headed to the Baltimore Ravens after they traded two first-round picks for him. After a failed physical, though, the Ravens reneged on their trade agreement.

Now, Crosby is staying with the Raiders. While the star seems happy with that move, it hasn't stopped the rest of the NFL from taking shots at Las Vegas and Baltimore. Even other teams are joining in on the fun. During the reveal of the Tennessee Titans' new jerseys, Kyle Brandt took a jab at the Raiders by referencing Crosby's failed physical.

“These new Titans WILL PASS THEIR PHYSICAL” 😂 @KyleBrandt pic.twitter.com/TECW80JfNw — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) March 13, 2026

Article Continues Below

Crosby has been unhappy with the Raiders since he was benched late last season for a knee injury. The pass rusher believed that he was still healthy and that the team was holding him back. After that incident, trade rumors started swirling around the star. It seemed like the breakup was finalized when the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Ravens.

However, the Ravens backed out of the deal after Crosby's physical. While there's no concrete information yet on what the Ravens saw in Crosby's physical, it's fair to assume that it was severe enough to deter them from trading for the star pass rusher. Crosby underwent meniscus surgery earlier this year. Perhaps the issue with Crosby's physical was related to that.

In any case, the Raiders in the meantime will have Crosby on their lineup. While Las Vegas can still try to trade the star pass rusher, the failed physical report could deter other teams from trying to acquire him. Crosby himself has expressed his excitement to play for the Raiders again. Las Vegas can also keep their other free agent signings even with Crosby's contract in the books again.