Team Canada did it again. In the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympics, Canada came from behind in the third period to defeat Finland, 3-2. Despite trailing for most of the game, Canada had tilted the ice and taken control. That's despite the fact that they were playing without Sidney Crosby.

Crosby was ruled out before the game after suffering a lower-body injury on Wednesday vs. Czechia. In that game, Canada trailed twice, including with under five minutes remaining in the third period. Nick Suzuki tied it with 3:27 left. Then Mitch Marner won it just over a minute into overtime.

This time, Connor McDavid made Olympic history, and Canada beat the defending gold medal winners.

With a little under 48 hours remaining until the gold medal game, all eyes will be on Crosby.

After Friday's win, Team Canada coach Jon Cooper was asked about Crosby's status for Sunday.

“We have 48 hours to determine…he has a better chance of playing that than he did of playing today,” Cooper said, per NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.

That is the most logical, yet evasive answer to a player's injury you could imagine. It ought to put some doubt that the Pittsburgh Penguins star will suit up. Team Canada will await the winner of the other semifinal between the United States and Slovakia.

Without its captain, Canada put the “C” on Connor McDavid's chest against Finland. That paid off, as McDavid picked up two more assists in these Olympics. That brings his total to 11, with 13 total points, the most ever when NHL players compete at the Olympics.