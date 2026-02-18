It doesn't appear WNBA player Sophie Cunningham is watching much of the curling at the 2026 Winter Olympics, as she's confused as to how it “qualifies it as an Olympic Sport.”

During the latest edition of her Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham discussed her confusion over curling being classified as an Olympic Sport.

“I don’t understand the curling. I don’t understand—what makes something first, a sport, and not a hobby? And second, who qualifies it as an Olympic Sport?” Cunningham asked.

To be clear, Cunningham isn't taking anything away from the competitors; rather, she is genuinely curious as to what makes something qualify as a sport at the Olympics. Obviously, she doesn't think curling should be one of them.

“And I’m not discrediting these athletes because I know I couldn’t do what they’re doing,” she emphasized. “But I just like, I watch some of these things, and I’m like, okay, how or like why?”

Who has Sophie Cunningham signed with during WNBA free agency?

Currently, Cunningham is still weighing her options in free agency. For the first time ever, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent, and she's making the most of the opportunity.

Cunningham is coming off her first season with the Indiana Fever. However, while she has expressed interest in returning to Indiana, she is evaluating all of her options.

Before playing for the Fever, Cunningham spent the first six years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. She was drafted by them out of Missouri in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

During her collegiate career, Cunningham was a standout athlete. She was named First-team All-SEC every year from 2017 to 2019, and she was SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016.

In 2025, she stepped up in place of injured Fever stars like Caitlin Clark. However, she suffered a season-ending injury against the Connecticut Sun during the Fever's game against them on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.