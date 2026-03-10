As NFL free agency has heated up, with several stars landing with new teams, everyone has been wondering what will happen to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. still has two years remaining on his rookie contract, but he appeared to fall out of favor last season. That prompted the notion that the Jaguars would look to move the former draft prospect via trade.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, though, that is not the case.

Despite speculation, the Jaguars have not been interested in trading Brian Thomas Jr. pic.twitter.com/KpLefPAfae — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

“I am told the Jaguars are not interested in trading him [Thomas Jr.]. They have denied it repeatedly. Yet, his name continues to come up in social media circles, floated out there. For whatever reason, it doesn't go away,” Schefter said on Tuesday.

“Every indication that I have gotten back is that Jaguars have no interest in moving on from Brian Thomas Jr.”

Thomas Jr. had a monster rookie season in 20224. He caught 87 of 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. At the time, it looked like the Jaguars found a gem at wide receiver.

Article Continues Below

Then 2025 happened.

Thomas Jr. missed some time due to injury. But even when he was on the field, the former LSU Tiger receiver was a shell of himself. He finished the season with just 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games. He was among the league leaders in drops, which was part of the problem.

Thomas Jr.'s fall from heaven coincided with the Jaguars trading with the Las Vegas Raiders for Jakobi Meyers. From the moment of the trade, Meyers immediately became Trevor Lawrence's favorite target. In part because Meyers has some of the surest hands in the entire NFL.

He has just 11 drops over his seven-year NFL career. Meanwhile, Thomas Jr. dropped 10 passes in 2025 alone (second worst in the league). With Meyers in the fold, the Jaguars offense took off. Despite losing a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, the future looked bright for the Jaguars. Just not with Thomas Jr. in the fold after Meyers signed a three-year contract extension.

It was believed he would be shopped, with several receiver-needy teams looking to trade for Thomas. But if Schefter's report is to be believed, they will roll into camp with both Meyers and Thomas Jr. in the ranks.