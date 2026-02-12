The WNBA and the union are still trying to negotiate a new deal, and this season is currently hanging in the balance of those talks. The two sides recently met, and union proposed a new offer that emphasizes player housing and facility standards. It seems like things could be progressing, but it still sounds like it isn't enough to get both sides on the same page.

Sophie Cunningham has been very open about the negotiations and where she thinks things could go from here, and her latest opinion shows that there is a chance a lockout could happen if nothing picks up soon.

“If we’re going to have a season, it has to happen within the next month of coming to an agreement. Otherwise, it’s going to be a lockout or a strike. Which is insane,” Cunningham said on the Show Me Something Show.

There is another meeting coming up soon, and this could be make or break for this season, Cunningham thinks.

“The next couple weeks, we have a CBA meeting coming up at either the end of this week or upcoming. So we’ll have more to talk about,” Cunningham said. “It’s getting interesting. It’s very cruel from the business side of things, to be honest. I’m an optimist. I want to think good thoughts because all these other leagues are amazing. You have Project B, which is going to be phenomenal. You have Unrivaled, which is a lot of people are doing. But I do think the WNBA is the platform of it. So you’ve got to have it. So I’m really hoping if the league side gets their s—t together then I think we’re 70% going to have a season.”

Mostly all of the WNBA players who have spoken out about the negotiations have remained optimistic, and though there seems to be a lot left to accomplish, they believe they will get the deal they want.