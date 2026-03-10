Just one win away from capturing last season's World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to correct that mistake in 2026. The defending AL champions spent the winter aggressively upgrading their roster, pursuing multiple top free agents and trade targets. One of the biggest boons that the Blue Jays could receive in 2026 is a full season of top prospect Trey Yesavage. Toronto manager John Schneider passed along an update on Yesavage's status, which was shared by team beat reporter Keegan Matheson via X, formerly Twitter.

“Trey Yesavage will pitch in a Minor League game tomorrow at the #BlueJays’ complex, John Schneider says,” reported Matheson. “Plan is for two innings, which could leave time for two more ‘starts' in camp. Whether those happen in Minor League games or the ‘real' ones, TBD.”

While hopes are high for Yesavage, it's clear that the Blue Jays want to protect the arm that could be their ace for the next ten years. Toronto signed starters Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce in free agency. They also brought Max Scherzer back for another year, as the likely future Hall of Famer is in pursuit of one more World Series title. Can Yesavage help a group of veteran starters bring the Jays back to another Fall Classic in 2026?

Blue Jays look to finish the job and capture World Series title in 2026

Article Continues Below

After just three regular season starts, Yesavage pitched in six games last October for the Blue Jays. That included five starts, with gems against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series (ALDS) and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. The bright lights of the postseason weren't too much for the former first-rounder.

Now, he'll look to be the youngest member of a rotation loaded with veteran talent. In addition to the new arms in Cease and Ponce, Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, and Jose Berrios return. Also, lefty Shane Bieber will come back from injury at some point. Taking it easy on Yesavage makes sense for the moment. When the 22-year-old is ready, he'll be unleashed on the Blue Jays' opponents like a force of nature.