Out of all the sports at the Olympics, some American fans have surprisingly gotten into Curling. On Friday, the U.S. Women's Curling team made history by defeating Canada for the first time at an Olympics, per Jacob Pacheco of The Slice Tennis.

Ultimately, the Americans defeated the Canadians 9-8. American Tabitha Peterson was the defining factor in the 10th while trailing 8-7. She made a draw for two points, triumphing over Canadian Rachel Homan.

Canada had given up four points in the sixth.

HANDSHAKES🤝 USA 🇺🇸 defeats Canada 🇨🇦 9-8. Homan and Team Canada fall to 1-1 as Team USA defeat Canada in Women's Curling for the first time EVER at a Winter Olympics (previously 0-8). Canada couldn't recover from that disastrous 6th end. #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/QXewtET9w2 — Jacob Pacheco (@JacobPacheco6) February 13, 2026

With the win, the Americans are now 2-1 in Women's Curling. On Saturday, they will compete against Japan. After that, they have five more games in the Round Robin.

On Sunday, the Americans will compete against China. Next Monday, they will face Italy. Then, the Americans will take on Denmark on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will face off against Great Britain. Finally, the Americans close out the Round Robin against Switzerland on Thursday.

Article Continues Below

Already, the Americans have medaled in curling at the Olympics. They captured the silver medal in Mixed Doubles.

The American women's team is comprised of Tabitha Peterson, Tara Peterson, Cory Thiesse, and Taylor Anderson-Heid. Tabitha Peterson is competing in her third Olympics. She competed in 2018 in PyeongChang and 2022 in Beijing.

At the 1998 Games in Nagano, Women's Curling made its Olympic debut. The Americans have competed ever since. Their best finishes were 4th place at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and the 2006 Games in Torino.

At the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, the Americans came in 6th with a record of 4-5.