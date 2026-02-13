The 2026 Winter Olympics are well underway, and men's hockey has taken the stage. On Friday, Team Canada and Switzerland faced off in an important Group A matchup. Unfortunately, a scary incident took place involving Switzerland's Kevin Fiala.

Fiala went to deliver a hit to Team Canada forward Tom Wilson. However, Wilson delivered a reverse hit of sorts, sending both players to the ice. Fiala remained down on the ice, though. He was attended to by medical personnel before being stretchered off the ice, as reported by Russian Machine Never Breaks co-founder Ian Oland.

Fiala did not record a point for the Swiss in the 5-1 loss to Team Canada on Friday. Entering the Olympics, though, he was seen as a very important part of Switzerland's offense. The veteran winger has a strong track record in the NHL, where he is a two-time 30+ goal scorer.

The St. Gallen native is in the midst of his fourth season with the Los Angeles Kings. Fiala entered the Olympics with the second-most points among Kings skaters. During his time in Los Angeles, he has scored 105 goals and 245 points in 288 games.

On the international stage, the 2026 Olympics represented Fiala's debut on the Olympic stage. However, he has represented Switzerland on a number of occasions. He took part in the World Juniors back in 2013 and 2014. Additionally, he has represented Switzerland in the IIHF Men's World Championship on seven occasions.

Fiala is a key player for the Swiss in this tournament. They certainly hope he can return with no complications sooner rather than later. Hopefully, the injury is a lot less serious than it looked on the ice.