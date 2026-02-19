It was a nail-biting bronze medal game in the women's Olympic hockey tournament. Sweden came in off a loss to the United States, while Switzerland had fallen to Canada in the semi-finals.

It took overtime, but Switzerland is taking home the bronze medal.

The game was scoreless after the first period of play. Mira Jungaker broke the tie 11:40 into the second period, scoring her second goal of the tournament. Still, four minutes later, Sinja Leeman tied the game for Switzerland. The third period would keep the game tied at one, forcing a ten-minute overtime period of 3v3 hockey.

With just 51 seconds until the shootout, Alina Muller found the back of the net on a high shot, assisted by Ivana Wey and Lara Christen, securing bronze for Switzerland.

The game-winning goal by Muller was her 29th point in Olympic play. That paces her seventh all-time in points in women's Olympic hockey history. The all-time point leader will take to the ice for the gold medal game for Team Canada. Marie-Phillip Poulin has 39 career points. Muller was the scoring leader in the 2018 games, scoring ten points that year, but Switzerland failed to medal.

It was also her 16th goal of Muller's Olympic career, which is the fourth most of all time. Poulin leads in that category as well with 20 goals.

This was the first time Switzerland had medaled at the Olympics in women's hockey since 2014 in Sochi. That year, Switzerland also lost to Canada in the semifinals, while Sweden lost to the United States. That led to a Switzerland against Sweden match-up in the bronze medal game. The Swiss took the 4-3 victory that year to take home the bronze.

Making the game 12-years ago part of a full circle moment as the person who scored the game-winning goal. In the third period, a 15-year-old Alina Muller scored the game-winner. Now, a 27-year-old Muller has another bronze medal-winning goal to her name.