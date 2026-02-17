At the Olympics, the United States Women's Hockey Team defeated Sweden 5-0 to advance to the gold medal game. Their dominance was so obvious that it got the attention of Sweden's Ulf Lundberg, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Overall, he compared the women's team to that of NHL players. Lundberg has been the head coach of the Swedish Women's Hockey team since 2020.

“I’ve been working for a long time on the men’s side, and if you want to compare them, it’s first-rounders. All of them. All 23.”

Over the course of six games, the Americans outscored their opponents 31-1. The goals were scored by Cayla Barnes, Taylor Heise, Abbey Murphy, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Hayley Scamurra.

On Thursday, the Americans will play against Canada for the gold medal. They had previously defeated the Canadians on Feb.10, 5-0. If they win, the Americans will win their third Olympic gold medal. In 1998, they won the inaugural women's hockey tournament at the Olympics in Nagano, defeating Canada 3-1. Twenty years later, the Americans won the gold medal in PyeongChang, beating Canada 3-2.

Altogether, the Americans have won seven medals, four silver and one bronze. The Americans won silver in 2002 (Salt Lake City), 2010 (Vancouver), 2014 (Sochi), and 2022 (Beijing). In 2006, the Americans won the bronze in Torino.

The American team has garnered much of the attention at the Milan games. For instance, Laila Edwards became the first black woman to play for Team USA. Hilary Knight is the team captain who has played for Team USA at four Olympics: 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2026.