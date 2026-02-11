Team Canada is preparing to open up their Olympic Games against Czechia on Thursday. Canada comes in as one of the favorites to take home gold in the games, and comes in loaded with NHL talent. Still, with so much talent, creating the perfect line combinations can be difficult.

At practice on Wednesday, the team made some tweaks to Brad Marchand's linemates, per Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet.

Marchand was on the fourth line with Nick Suzuki and Bo Horvat in between them. This is not the first time that Marchand and Suzuki have been on the wings together at practice. In earlier practices, Marchand was on the line with Nathan MacKinnon at center and Florida Panthers' teammate Sam Reinhart. Suzuki also took time on the line with MacKinnon and Marchand during those practices. Meanwhile, MacKinnon and Reinhart worked with Brandon Hagel on Wednesday.

It would seem to be sensible to pair Marchand and Reinhart on a line together, considering they may have chemistry from being teammates in Florida. Regardless, if chemistry is a concern, Marchand may have put those concerns to rest, as seen in a video posted by HabsOnReddit.

In the short clip showing Suzuki speaking to the media, Marchand has some fun with him when walking by, saying, “Oui, je m’appelle Nick Suzuki,” translating into “Yes, my name is Nick Suzuki,” and poking fun at Suzuki trying to learn French.

Nick Suzuki talking to the media after Team Canada 🇨🇦 practice today. Brad Marchand walking by: « Oui, je m’appelle Nick Suzuki.» pic.twitter.com/iDhXghRHTN — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 8, 2026

Marchand has also posted pictures of the team's camaraderie. On his Instagram account, Marchand posted a picture of himself and the rest of the Team Canada men's hockey team taking in the speed skating competition, where Canada took silver.

Regardless of what the line combinations are, Marchand and Canada are the favorites against Czechia in their first game on Thursday. They will then face Switzerland on Friday before finishing the group stage against France on Sunday.