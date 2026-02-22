The 2026 Winter Olympics will be remembered as a high-water mark for Team USA men's hockey. Team USA won the gold medal for the first time in close to 50 years, after defeating Canada Sunday in the gold medal game. Team USA coach Mike Sullivan is opening up about how he assembled this championship roster.

“The team was built with personality in mind. We were loaded with personality up and down our lineup. There are whiskey drinkers and milk drinkers, and we’ve got a lot of whiskey drinkers on this team,” Sullivan said, per NHL.com.

Team USA defeated Canada in overtime, 2-1, after Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal. It was the first gold medal victory for Team USA men's hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” group in 1980.

American goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for his team on Sunday. After that performance, the goaltender probably did need a shot of whiskey.

“It's going to go down as one of the best performances of all time — it has to,” Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk said of Hellebuyck, per ESPN. “Right up there with Jimmy Craig [in 1980], all the great United States goaltenders. In the NHL, whatever type of hockey, whatever goaltending performance you want to talk about, that's right up there.”

Sullivan is the head coach of the New York Rangers in the NHL.

Team USA got a gritty win over Canada in the gold medal game at the Olympics

Sullivan's group could all use some whiskey after the gold medal game. Hughes, who scored the game-winning goal, ended up losing some teeth in the contest too.

“More people are going to be looking at his medal than his teeth,” Team USA player Matt Boldy joked.

Hughes got plenty of flowers from his teammates for his physical play in the contest.

“He's a freaking gamer. He's always been a gamer,” Jack's brother, U.S. defenseman Quinn Hughes, said. “Just mentally tough, been through a lot, loves the game. American hero.”

Sunday's game was the third time the United States and Canada met in the men's hockey gold medal game, per ESPN. Canada had won the previous two meetings.