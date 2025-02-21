Hockey fans witnessed an all-time classic on Thursday night in the 4 Nations Final. Team Canada and Team USA went back and forth all night long. However, it was Team Canada that emerged victorious from the 4 Nations Final in Boston. Nathan MacKinnon won MVP honors for the tournament after Connor McDavid scored the proverbial Golden Goal.

McDavid found himself alone in the slot in the extra frame. He fired a shot on and it got past Connor Hellebuyck to end the tournament in favor of the Canadians. McDavid and his teammates celebrated on the ice in front of a dejected Team USA roster.

After the 4 Nations Final, Canada captain Sidney Crosby spoke with Sportsnet. He was asked about McDavid's heroic goal against the Americans. And the future Hall of Famer had high praise for McDavid and his skillset.

“I wasn't sure right away because guys were jumping everywhere. But I realized it was him…couldn't be happier for him. He cares so much, he's an unbelievable player, and he's done a lot already in his career. I'm sure this one feels good and we needed it. We needed it big time,” the Team Canada captain said, via Sportsnet.

Sidney Crosby may have passed Team Canada torch to Connor McDavid

Sidney Crosby is no stranger to scoring major goals for Team Canada. In fact, he scored the infamous Golden Goal at the 2010 Winter Olympics to bring gold north of the border. To see Connor McDavid have his moment at the 4 Nations tournament feels like a bit of a torch passing moment.

Crosby has starred for the Pittsburgh Penguins for 20 seasons. He has won three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, and a World Championship gold medal. This places him in the ‘Triple Gold Club” — a club of players who have won a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold, and World Championship gold.

The 37-year-old turned in a fine performance at the 4 Nations this year. However, his career is in its final seasons. As the NHL returns to best-on-best international hockey, McDavid is likely to lead the way. And he may have officially taken the torch on Thursday night in Boston.