Team USA is having a historic run in women's curling at the Olympics. Earlier in the round robin, Team USA defeated Canada for the first time at the Olympics, previously going 0-8 against them. Now, the group led by Tabitha Peterson could make some more history.

The women's team is back in the semifinals in curling for just the second time ever, and for the first time since 2002.

A CLUTCH CURLING WIN FOR THE AMERICANS. 😮‍💨🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5JdRVLeweG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

It took overtime to defeat Switzerland and secure a spot in the semi-final. Based on round robin play, Team USA had two paths to qualify for the semi-finals. One was for Great Britain to lose to Italy. The two matches were going on at the same time, but Great Britain had controlled much of the match, and would win 7-4. This meant Team USA had to win to get in.

After a scoreless first end, the United States scored in the second end to take a 1-0 lead. They would make it a 5-2 lead after the seventh end after a take-out shot by Peterson to take two points. Going into the final end, Team USA led 6-3. A perfect shot from Alina Paetz gave Switzerland three points and forced overtime. Team USA had the last stone in overtime and made the most of it, getting the final point and the win.

Now, the United States will aim to make it to the gold medal game on Friday. They will once again face Switzerland, while Canada and Sweden face off in the other semi-final.

The women's team in curling has never won a medal, falling in the 2002 semifinals to Switzerland and then in the bronze medal game to Canada. Still, one woman has won a medal in curling for the United States. Cory Thiesse took the silver medal in mixed doubles curling, becoming the first American woman to win a medal in curling.

Thiesse will be hoping to upgrade and win a gold medal here, but first, they need to get past Switzerland for a second time on Friday.