The hockey-watching world marvels at Canadian trio Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini, otherwise known as the “Three Macs” line. These exceptional talents will be entrusted to disrupt Team USA in the Olympics Gold Medal Game on Sunday, but there is another difference-making group that could give the Americans fits.

Stanley Cup champions and noted pests Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Tom Wilson shared the ice in Friday's 3-2 comeback win versus Finland in the men's ice hockey semifinals, and they unleashed an undeniable amount of intensity. Rarely do three incredibly physical players man the same line, but head coach Jon Cooper knew they collectively had the power to change the game.

Sure enough, the momentum began to shift as the action progressed. What was a 2-0 deficit in the second period ultimately became another Canadian triumph. The “Three Macs” had their sticks all over this winning effort, with MacKinnon scoring the game-winner in the final minute and McDavid recording two assists, but the hard-nosed trio reinvigorated the team with its forecheck-heavy style of play.

Article Continues Below

Although Bennett, Wilson and Marchand did not expect such a union to form, they are certainty enjoying the opportunity to wreak havoc together. It is all about finding a balance.

“I guess controlled chaos is probably a good way of putting it,” Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson said, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic, just a few days after his big fight with France's Pierre Crinon. “We’re predictable. But we looked each other in the eye when we got put together as a line, and we didn’t have to say much. We knew how we wanted to play. Really fun to play with two guys who play the same style as myself; guys you hate playing against but love playing with.”

These three players are creating rugged magic in the Winter Games, and they are doing so at the right time. With the Olympics crown up for grabs this Sunday, do not be surprised if Cooper turns these ultimate agitators loose against the United States.