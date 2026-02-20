Feb 20, 2026 at 11:42 AM ET

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina are set to close on Sunday, Feb. 22. On Friday, Team USA officially stated that women's hockey captain Hilary Knight and figure skater Evan Bates will be the flag bearers, per Hockey Insider Frank Seravalli.

The closing ceremonies will take place in Verona, Italy.

Knight is riding high off the women's hockey team defeating Canada in overtime to win the gold medal. Meanwhile, Bates won a gold medal in the figure skating team competition and a silver medal alongside his wife, Madison Chock, in the pair competition. However, questions arose about the judgment by one French judge.

Ultimately, the gold medal was awarded to the pair of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron.

As of Friday, the United States has 27 medals. The Americans have nine gold, twelve silver, and six bronze. Meanwhile, Norway leads with 36 total medals.

Bobsleigher Elana Meyers was given the honor of carrying the flag during the 2022 closing ceremonies in Beijing.

Article Continues Below

In 2018, cross-country skier Jesse Diggins carried the flag during the closing ceremonies in PyeongChang.

The last time an American women's hockey player carried the flag during the closing ceremony was Julie Chu during the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

In the process, Knight closes out the Olympics with 33 total points, the most in American Olympic history. She also added 15 goals. Altogether, Knight has played in her final Olympics.

Bates has now completed his fifth Olympics, dating back to the Vancouver Games in 2010.

The next Winter Olympics will take place in 2030 in the French Alps.