The Olympics relay races are always eventful, but they have been especially dramatic and captivating in Paris.

Femke Bol stunned the United States when she led the Netherlands to a monumental comeback victory in the mixed 4×400 meters relay last weekend. The American men unbelievably added to their endless string of mishaps in the 4×100 this past Friday, while Sha'Carri Richardson seized her defining Olympics moment and a gold medal for USA after running a brilliant final leg in the women's 4×100.

On Saturday, the narrative shifted to dominance. After the men's 4×400 group set an Olympics record, its female counterpart achieved some special history of its own.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes and Shamier Little absolutely decimated the rest of the field, so much so that NBC's camera man had to pan way out to fit the other competitors on the screen. They crossed the finish line with a time of 3:15.27, setting a new American record in the 4×400 women's relay, per ESPN.

USA track team triumphs yet again at the Olympics

McLaughlin-Levrone, who successfully defended her 400-meter hurdles title earlier in the week, ensured that she would also repeat in this event after running a stellar second-leg for her team. She handed the baton over to fellow multi-time Olympics gold medalist Thomas (200-meters and 4×100), and just like that, the race was as good as done.

Bol poured on the heroics once again to earn the silver for the Dutch, but USA had already clocked in more than three and a half seconds earlier. Great Britain claimed the bronze. The Americans stamped an exclamation point on Stade de France, as the 2024 Paris Olympics near a close.

The win means something different for each woman. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone adds to her all-time great legacy as a 400-meter sprinter. Gabby Thomas leaves Paris as one of the most decorated athletes of these Summer Games and a bona fide star. Alexis Holmes ends her first Olympics with gold and plenty of valuable experience. Shamier Little gets to bask in glory on the grand stage after seeing it brutally slip through her fingers in the mixed relay.

These separate narratives are all tied together by a masterful showing on the last full day of track and field competition. The other countries will not forget the outcome, either, as they use the grand canyon-sized gap as motivation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.