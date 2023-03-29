ONE Championship has been doing great things over in Asia. They are the only promotion to not just have MMA fights but a plethora of combat sports fights. On top of MMA, they also have Muay Thai kickboxing, kickboxing with MMA gloves, and submission grappling.

Already as exciting as their fights are, they are looking for even more excitement out of their fighters. They currently have rules in place where fighters are penalized if they are stalling during their fights. Now they are looking to take that up a notch to be the most exciting promotion in all of combat sports.

ONE championship Thailand President Jitinat Asdamongkol has declared, “due too fans complaints”, fighters who fight defensively or often resort too clinching, will be told to change their styles. If they do not change their style, they’ll stop receiving offers to fight for ONE. pic.twitter.com/GfVbroIMCB — Jamie (@JAMIE92871529) March 28, 2023

ONE Championship Thailand president Jitinat Asdamongkol has stated that they are looking for fighters with fighting spirits and that are looking to finish their fights instead of using defensive tactics to win their fights. They will look to not offer those defensive fighters fights as they are less exciting and being exciting is part of the brand for ONE Championship.

They would be the first combat sports organization that would only sign and fire fighters based on how exciting their fighting styles are. This is something that either can go either very well or very wrong either way, we can only expect exciting things moving forward from ONE Championship.

ONE Championship makes its US debut in May

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

ONE Championship will finally make its debut in the United States when they come to Colorado to the 1stBank Center. The men’s flyweight championship will be on the line when former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson looks to defend his title and defeat the former champion Adriano Moraes for a second and final time.

We can’t forget the US debut of the men’s flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang will be putting his title on the line against promotional newcomer Edgar Tabares. If you may not know who Rodtang is, he is one of the mainstays on the ONE Championship Muay Thai and kickboxing roster. He has yet to be defeated and he fits the exciting profile that the ONE Championship brand is all about.

The rest of this card is littered with great fighters and great fights, whether it is MMA, Muay Thai or even submission grappling this fight card has it all. One big name that is finally returning to MMA, is former UFC fighter Sage Northcutt.

Cooling off after some cardio pic.twitter.com/omU9vTtLKH — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) March 6, 2023

Sage Northcutt has been out of commission from fighting for four years due to various injuries and just not having a fight put in place. It does look like he’s in the best shape in his (if that is even possible) and he is ready to make a big splash against his next opponent. He will be taking on Ahmed Mutjaba who is 4-2 with ONE Championship and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. Let’s take a look at how the rest of the fight card is shaped.