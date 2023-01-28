The Atlanta Braves were World Series champions as recently as 2021. The Braves have functioned this offseason like they plan to go on another championship hunt.

Atlanta did lose a big piece in shortstop Dansby Swanson. He signed a seven-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. However, the Braves made an impressive move in their own right, trading for Oakland Athletics’ catcher Sean Murphy.

The Braves retain an impressive lineup that features players like Murphy, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna and Austin Riley among others. Their pitching rotation has impressive young stars like Spencer Strider, a veteran leader in Charlie Morton and an ace in Max Fried.

Atlanta seems to have all of the pieces necessary for another World Series run. However, the Braves were eliminated by the Phillies in the NLDS. It was a tough end to a season that saw the Braves win 101 regular season wins.

Still, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the MLB. This one offseason move could help push Atlanta over the edge and have the Braves back on the World Series war path.

Braves shortstop conundrum

Seeing Swanson leave for Chicago was a major loss for the Braves. He manned shortstop in Atlanta for seven years, being named an All-Star for the first time in his final year with Braves.

During his time in Atlanta, Swanson hit .255 with 102 home runs, 411 RBI and 58 stolen bases. Alongside his All-Star nomination, Swanson was also a Gold Glover in 2022. He holds a career .978 fielding percentage. In losing Swanson, the Braves are losing a potent bat and a sound defender at shortstop.

In his place, the Braves are planning to start Vaughn Grissom. Grissom has just 41 games of MLB experience. However, he has looked impressive, hitting .291 with five home runs, 18 RBI and five stolen bases.

Grissom was a top prospect for the Braves as recently as last season. However, he is still just 22-years-old and has limited major league experience. Atlanta would do well to bring in a veteran shortstop Grissom could learn from.

Grissom could still start, but the Braves need some insurance at short.

Elvis enters the building

Elvis Andrus seemed like his MLB career was coming to an end before the start of last season. He was released by the lowly Athletics. But after joining the Chicago White Sox, Andrus proved he still has some gas left in the tank.

Andrus played 43 games for the White Sox, filling in for an injured Tim Anderson. He hit .271 with nine home runs, 28 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Despite not even playing half the season in Chicago, Andrus still tied for third-most stolen bases on the White Sox.

Over his 14-year career, Andrus has hit .270 with 96 home runs, 731 RBI and 335 stolen bases. He was named an All-Star twice as a member of the Texas Rangers. Andrus has also been a sound defender over his career, holding a .974 fielding percentage.

Elvis Andrus isn’t the All-Star he once was. He won’t suddenly transform the Braves into World Series favorites. But he is a solid veteran who has proven he has a lot more to give. Andrus is the best remaining shortstop on the market and would be a quality reserve in Atlanta.

Why Elvis to Atlanta makes sense

Over his 14-year career, Andrus has appeared in 1,947 career games. That longevity is of clear value to the Atlanta Braves.

Grissom is the shortstop of the future. Andrus would function as a supplementary piece as Grissom gets accustomed to being an every day MLB starter. While Grissom gets the majority of starts, Andrus could fill in on his off days and become a mentor to Grissom.

But even on his own, Andrus would be a value bench piece for the Braves. Currently, Orlando Arcia is projected to be Atlanta’s main backup infielder. Arcia is a career .243 hitter with 53 home runs, 223 RBI and 40 stolen bases. While Arcia has been a decent shortstop, the Braves could certainly look to improve.

Andrus won’t command more than a one-year deal. At 34-years-old, he won’t be looking to break the bank. The Braves can afford to add Andrus and bring his veteran leadership to Atlanta.

In the short-term, it would give the Braves a sound safety net if Vaughn Grissom struggles as the team’s everyday shortstop. In the long-term, it will allow Atlanta’s shortstop of the future to learn from a player who has been doing it in the MLB for a long, long time.

Signing Andrus won’t bring Swanson back. But it will help the Braves become a much more well-rounded team as they look to bring home another World Series title.