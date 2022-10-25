“Only Ame and Yatoro” – Monet on carries he watches

In years past, the West and the East traded championships in The International, with odd years won by Western teams while the even years won by Eastern teams. This changed in 2018, when OG won The International against PSG.LGD. Since then, the Aegis has evaded Chinese teams. But today, Team Aster is in a position to change this, as the lone Chinese team in the Top 4 heading to the Dota 2 The International Grand Finals.

Today, during a media scrum with the teams, Team Aster shared their thoughts heading into the grandest stage of them all.

When asked on which carries Monet watch to improve his game, Monet shares that he only watches PSG.LGD’s Ame and Team Spirit’s Yatoro – arguably the best carries in the game, at least last year, as the two led their teams to the Grand Finals of The International. This apparently helped him as he is now in PSG.LGD’s former position and is helping his team achieve the Aegis for China this year.

On which teams Team Aster took any particular care for in The Grand Finals, Team Aster says that they are taking things one step at a time. Right now, they are preparing for their elimination match against Team Liquid in the lower bracket semi-finals. As they don’t know yet who they will be facing in the lower bracket finals if ever they win, they say that they will just prepare to meet either team. After all, to win the Aegis, they’d have to beat all of the remaining teams, anyway.

On which iconic Chinese team from the past they’d like to join if given the chance, a majority of Team Aster cited Team DK so that they could play with Lanm, who is now the team’s coach.

Team Aster will be facing Team Liquid in the lower bracket semi-finals on Saturday for a bid to secure $1.5 million and a third-place finish.