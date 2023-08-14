Oprah Winfrey continues to pledge support to survivors of the Maui wildfires. The American host visited the Hawaiian emergency center at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku on Sunday, August 13th.

However, there was a little hiccup when she arrived with her camera crew from CBS News.

Initially, there were reports that Oprah's entry was denied because her camera crew was with her. As per the center's policy, media personnel is not allowed inside to protect the privacy and dignity of those seeking shelter during emergencies. Later, the official Facebook page of Maui County confirmed Winfrey gained entry to the shelter after requesting her camera crew to remain outside.

The people in charge of the Hawaiian emergency center explained, “We appreciate Oprah's understanding of our rule, which doesn't allow camera crews or reporters inside our shelters.”

Her visit inside the shelter was described as “heartwarming,” and the officials thanked her for following the guidelines.

Oprah holds a deep bond with the Hawaiian community, having spent considerable time there over the years. Her connection extends to owning a substantial portion of land on Maui Island. Prior to her visit to the Hawaiian emergency center, Oprah already made her support known in the shelter. She reportedly provided specific necessities like pillows, shampoo, and diapers, ensuring everyone had their needs accounted for.

The Maui wildfires have brought forth a heart-wrenching tragedy, leading to a substantial loss of life. This catastrophic event has etched itself as the most formidable natural catastrophe ever witnessed in Hawaii. But Oprah Winfrey promises to bring hope and support to survivors.