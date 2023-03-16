A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching a four-pillars showdown in the opening segment of Dynamite, the return of Stu Grayson, the debut of Taya Valkyrie, and a back and forth interaction between “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson and “Absolute” Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy was finally afforded a chance to “level up” his All-Atlantic Championship to the brand new AEW International Championship thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, if only to potentially lose it mere moments later to “Double J” and his island of misfit TNA members.

Taking the ring in his typical attire plus his backpack, Cassidy quickly and concisely found himself outnumbered by “Double J’s” legion of stooges, with seemingly every member of his posse almost attacking “Freshly Squeezed” before being caught by the referee tandem of Bryce Remsburg and Aubrey Edwards.

Do you like sharpshooters? This match had ’em, as both wrestlers paid tribute to Bret Hart with his signature move. How about the “Kicks of Doom,” OC’s signature opening maneuver that Jarrett has somehow mastered too? Yup, the match had that too. Really, the only thing the match didn’t feature was Danhausen and Chuck Taylor, as only Trent Beretta came out to help his friends against a Golden Globe-wielding Jay Lethal. Still, in the end, the match came down to Cassidy versus Jarrett one-on-one, and when it comes to AEW stars, there aren’t many harder to pin in a championship match than OC. After faking a leg injury, Cassidy avoided Jarrett’s Stroke attempt before clocking him with an Orange Punch for the 1-2-3.

With the All-Atlantic Championship officially retired, Cassidy can continue his winning ways as the first and current AEW International Champion.