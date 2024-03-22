The Oregon basketball program took it to South Carolina on Thursday night, winning the contest 87-73. Jermaine Couisnard stole the show putting up 40 points, four rebounds, and six assists. His grandma was in attendance and he clearly balled out for her.
After the game, head coach Dana Altman shared a hilarious take regarding Couisnard's grandma, per Brenna Greene KOIN News. The Oregon basketball head coach claims he would have found ways to get her to more games had he known it would lead to Jermaine Couisnard going off.
“I met her last night and I told her, ‘Where the heck have you been?' She doesn't like to fly. If I would've known that, we would've had a bus pick her up in Chicago and drive her all the way out to Eugene… If I would've known that result was coming, we could've gotten her to the games a lot quicker.”
Dana Altman on Jermaine Couisnard's grandma:
“I met her last night and I told her, ‘Where the heck have you been?' She doesn't like to fly. If I would've known that, we would've had a bus pick her up in Chicago and drive her all the way out to Eugene… If I would've known that… pic.twitter.com/RW2dj63mCU
— Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 22, 2024
At the end of the day it was a huge game for Couisnard. When asked about what triggered his performance, the Ducks' star claimed some early trash talking from South Carolina, the school he played for before transferring to Oregon, lit a fire underneath him. It was awesome to see though as the Ducks leaned on Couisnard throughout the contest. If he can keep playing like that, this team will have a fighting chance against everybody.
What's next for Oregon basketball?
The Ducks move on to round two where they're going to face off against a tough Creighton team. It should be a close one though, as the Blue Jays are only -5.5 favorites. So this Oregon basketball team has a real chance to pull off another upset.
Jermaine Couisnard is likely going to be featured heavily in that contest. Meanwhile, N'Faly Dante continues to be a machine in the paint. He put up an impressive 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists against South Carolina. Couisnard and Dante have the potential of leading the Ducks on a deep run. Especially considering they have a good shot against Creighton.
Make sure to tune into the Oregon-Creighton game on Saturday. Tip-off is at 9:40 P.M. Eastern and will be broadcasted on TBS or truTV. This matchup has the potential of being a close one and could be one of the more exciting games of the March Madness Tournament. Oregon basketball aims to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2017. So look for them to come out guns blazing against Creighton.