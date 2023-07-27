Oregon football coach Dan Lanning received a contract extension that will increase his pay to $7 million this season and add $200,000 each year through 2028, according to multiple reports. His contract also includes a $20,000,000 buyout that makes a potential exit from the Ducks very expensive.

Dan Lanning's new contract — worth $45M over the next six years — is fully guaranteed. Meaning the buyout is whatever's still remaining. But there's a twist: Lanning himself would owe a $20M buyout if he leaves for another job at any point. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 27, 2023

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have some uncertainty about their conference future. The Pac-12's two top revenue schools, USC and UCLA, are leaving after this season for the Big Ten. Colorado is leaving for the Big 12 and it is rumored Oregon football could also dart for the Big Ten.

Lanning appears to be set to be with the team for the long haul. The 37-year-old became Oregon football's head coach in 2022 after four seasons at Georgia, where he was outside linebackers coach (2018-2021) and a full-time defensive coordinator for his last three seasons.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Ducks went 10-3 in their first season under Lanning. Oregon football was at the top of the Pac-12 standings but suffered late-season losses to Washington and Oregon State that knocked them out of the conference championship game.

The Ducks won the Holiday Bowl versus North Carolina, finishing with a double-digit win season for the third time in four years.

Oregon football has to compete with USC, Washington and Utah in the Pac-12 this season. The Ducks have quarterback Bo Nix, who had a career-best 3,594 passing yards and 29 touchdowns versus seven interceptions this season, but he is not the top signal-caller in the conference. The Trojans have the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. Washington has the reigning leader in passing yards per game, Michael Penix Jr., and Utah has a quarterback that has led it to back-to-back conference championships, Cameron Rising.

Nix, Lanning and the Ducks will play each of those teams this season. They face Washington and Utah on the road and then have a home game versus USC.