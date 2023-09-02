Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks had a blazing start to their 2023 college football campaign. Up against the lowly Portland State Vikings, Oregon football made Saturday's game look like a glorified exhibition contest for an 81-7 victory. Whatever the Ducks wanted, they got it in the opener, with their offense and defense clicking all game long in Eugene.

So good were the Ducks that they managed to establish a new Oregon football record, per the school's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“DUCKS WIN‼ Oregon defeats PSU 81-7, at Autzen Stadium. A modern-era program record for points in a game. #GoDucks”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix barely had any trouble dissecting Portland State's defense through the air, as he passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 23-of-27 completions.

Even when the Ducks were merely trying to kill time by going to their running backs, they still had tremendous success picking up yards and scoring points, as Oregon pounded Portland State for a total of 348 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on just 34 carries. The No. 15 Ducks got 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just four rushing attempts from running back Bucky Irving, while tailback Jordan James had 86 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

Oregon football, which is playing in its final season in the Pac-12 conference before moving on to the Big Ten in 2024, will be facing a much tougher test in its next game, as the Ducks pack their bags and travel to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sep. 9.