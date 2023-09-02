The Portland State Vikings open up their 2023 season with a road trip to square off with the Oregon Ducks. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Portland State-Oregon prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Portland State finished the 2022 season 4-7, and just 1-5 on the road. Their lone road win came at Eastern Washington last season. Portland State returns some pretty good players from last year's team, as well. Most notably, the Vikings return their quarterback from 2022. He is going to be their best player this season. They may not be able to run with the big dogs, but they do have a lot of confidence in their ability to compete in the Big Sky conference.

Oregon is always a fun team. They averaged 500 yards per game on offense last year, and that led them to score 38.8 points per game. Oregon returns Bo Nix at quarterback, and that he supposed to be one of the higher quarterbacks drafted come April. The Ducks return their top rushers, as well. Oregon finished last season 10-3 after beating North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. The Ducks will look to return to CFP contention this season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Portland State-Oregon Odds

Portland State: +48.5 (-118)

Oregon: -48.5 (-104)

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

How to Watch Portland State vs. Oregon

TV: PAC-12 Network

Stream: PAC-12 app

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

Why Portland State Will Cover The Spread

Portland State will need to keep up with Oregon on offense. Dante Chachere returns at quarterback for the Vikings, and he had a very good season in 2022. He is a duel-threat QB, and had 26 total touchdowns in 2022. He is not the only offensive returner from last season, but he is the most important. Oregon gave up over 380 yards per game, and 27.4 points per game. Chachere will have a chance to showcase his talent against a weaker defense in this game. If he can keep the Oregon offense off the field, and score some points, the Vikings will cover the spread.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

There is no denying Oregon's offensive talent. For starter, Bo Nix is back, and he is one of the best in the nation. He had Oregon in the CFP picture in 2022, and that should be the case again in 2023. Oregon's offense also sees the return of their best running backs from 2022. Not only will the Oregon offense be able to score through the air, but their running backs will be able to gain a lot of yards, as well. Portland State has a tendency to get crushed by some of the bigger schools, so Oregon has a great chance to start the season with a bang in this one.

Final Portland State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

This game should not be a hard choice. After Oregon lost to Georgia to start the season last year, they played Eastern Washington. Eastern Washington is in the same conference as Portland State. Regardless, the Ducks crushed Eastern Washington 70-14 in that game. This should be the same caliber game. I expect Oregon to put up 50+ points, and shut down Portland State in this game. I will take Oregon to cover the spread.

Final Portland State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -48.5 (-104)