Oregon football is having a good start to the 2024 season. The Ducks are 3-0 and heading into an important game on Saturday night against UCLA. This will be Oregon football's first-ever Big Ten game. Oregon got some positive recruiting news that should have fans feeling great headed into this weekend's matchup

Five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu has flipped his commitment from Tennessee to Oregon, per ESPN's Eli Lederman. Utu is ESPN's No. 13 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

Utu initially committed to Tennessee on June 24th following an official visit. He would have joined No. 1 offensive tackle David Sanders with the Volunteers. Instead, Utu took a visit to USC in Week 2 before flipping his commitment to Oregon.

Douglas Utu is now the No. 2 prospect in Oregon football's 2025 recruitment class. Utu joins top-WR Dakorien Moore to give the Ducks a pair of studs for Dan Lanning to build the program around.

Oregon football now holds commitments from 12 players in ESPN's top 300 prospects ranking. Aside from Utu and Moore, these players include four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson (No. 33) and top athletes like Trey McNutt (No. 35) and Dorian Brew (No. 45).

Why would Utu choose Oregon? His current high school teammate Alai Kalaniuvalu is already committed to Oregon football, which may have influenced his decision.

Utu is a 6′ 6″ and 285lbs, giving him ideal size for an offensive tackle. He was a four-year starter at Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman High School. Utu started at right tackle last fall during Bishop Gorman's 12-0 season where they won the Nevada 5A Division I state title.

As a four-year starter, Utu is one of the most experienced offensive lineman in the 2025 recruitment class. He is a high-upside prospect who could succeed either as a tackle or a guard at the collegiate level. Utu has legitimate NFL upside as well.

The No. 8-ranked Oregon football program will take on UCLA on Saturday night at 11PM ET on Fox.