Perhaps one reason that could be blamed for Oregon football's lackluster showing on Saturday vs Idaho were the injuries to two starting offensive linemen who were unable to be out there to help protect quarterback Dillon Gabriel: guards Matthew Bedford and David Iuli. However, recently, Oregon got a positive update on both Bedford and Iuli, per James Crepea of Oregon Live.

“Guard Matthew Bedford continues to practice in full pads and was not stretching with the limited players Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex,” reported Crepea. “Guard Dave Iuli, who has been limited while recovering from toe surgery, wore cleats for the first time at practice since the April procedure.”

Despite not having these two key protectors in the lineup, Dillon Gabriel played well on Saturday, completing 41 of his 48 pass attempts for 380 yards and two touchdowns. However, the offensive line play, or lack thereof, did rear its ugly head at times, as Oregon gave up multiple sacks, which led Gabriel to finish the game with a -23 in the rushing yards department. None of the Ducks' running backs were able to break the 100-yard threshold on the evening.

Overall, Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning and his Ducks did not exactly get off to a blazing start to their season. While Oregon did pick up a 24-14 win, it wasn't the dominant performance that many were expecting from a Lanning squad that came very close to making a playoff appearance a season ago.

The starting quarterback from last year, Bo Nix, is now a member of the Denver Broncos up in the NFL, and Oregon is hoping that Gabriel and Lanning will be able to lead them to a national championship appearance for the first time in a decade.

In any case, the Ducks are next set to take the field on Saturday vs Boise State.