The Oregon football team is having a sensational first year in the Big Ten, and on Saturday, they knocked off the defending national champions to improve to 9-0 on the year. The Ducks took down Michigan in Ann Arbor, but it wasn't all perfect as star wide receiver Tez Johnson went down with a shoulder injury and did not return. However, it sounds like Johnson should be able to come back later this season.

“Sources: Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson’s shoulder injury is not considered season-ending, and he’s expected back later this year,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “He’s not expected to have surgery after the injury at Michigan, which knocked him from the game and left him on the sideline in a sling.”

Tez Johnson is one of the most important players on this Oregon football team, and he will be needed as they look to make a run at a national championship.

After the win on Saturday, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was obviously asked about Johnson's injury, and at the time, Lanning didn't have much of an update.

“Still figuring it out,” Lanning said, according to an article from Autzen Zoo. “I don't have any details right now. (Johnson) wasn't available to come back into the game. This guy is a winner in every piece of that word, which is what it means to be a winner. Tez is that for us.”

Things have changed since then as it is now looking like Johnson will be able to return this season, and that's huge news for Oregon.

Tez Johnson does not need to rush back

It's obviously great news for the Oregon football team that Tez Johnson should be able to come back later this season. It's also good to see what the Ducks have on their remaining regular season schedule. Oregon is currently 9-0, and their final three games are against Maryland at home, Wisconsin on the road and Washington at home.

The Ducks have a pretty easy final three weeks of the season, and they should be able to cruise to a 12-0 record without Tez Johnson. The Terrapins are 4-4 on the season, and the Badgers and Huskies are both 5-4.

Also, Oregon still has a bye week left as well. They play this weekend against Maryland and next week at Wisconsin, and then they have a week off before hosting Washington to end the season.

The point is, Tez Johnson does not need to rush back and try to force things. He has time to recover from this injury as the Ducks should be fine for these final three games. The Big Ten title game will be on December 7th, and that is when Johnson will be needed again.

This weekend's Oregon game vs. Maryland will kick off at 7:00 ET/4:00 PT on Saturday from Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game will be airing on the Big Ten Network, and the Ducks are currently favored by 25 points.