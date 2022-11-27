The No.9 Oregon Ducks are in a state of shock after they suffered an upset 38-34 loss in Corvallis at the hands of No. 21 Oregon State Beavers. While the Beavers were not viewed as pushovers in this game, Oregon football still had a 21-point lead at one point in the third quarter and was even up by 17 points early in the final period.

Oregon State decided that it was not going to fold that easily and the Beavers unleashed a memorable comeback to complete the upset — and sent Twitter nuts.

It’s the third loss of the season for Oregon football, which got crushed in the opener by the Georgia Bulldogs, 49-3. However, the Ducks would stitch together eight wins in a row to build its College Football Playoff case only for it to break down with a 37-34 loss to the Washington Huskies on Nov. 12. Oregon football defeated the Utah Utes the following week, 20-17, but that’s immaterial already to their hopes of claiming a CFP ticket, especially after this setback against Oregon State. What’s going to hurt Oregon football, even more, is if both Washington and Oregon State end up with much glitzier bowl invitations.

Oregon surrendered 28 unanswered points to the Beavers, who took to the ground for the most part of the contest. Oregon State rushed for a total of 268 yards and five touchdowns while quarterback Ben Gulbranson went just 6 of 13 for 60 yards, zero touchdowns, and a couple of interceptions. There was nothing going in the air for Oregon State, but the Beavers still found a way to take down Oregon football, which finishes regular-season play with a 9-3 record.