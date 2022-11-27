Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The No.9 Oregon Ducks are in a state of shock after they suffered an upset 38-34 loss in Corvallis at the hands of No. 21 Oregon State Beavers. While the Beavers were not viewed as pushovers in this game, Oregon football still had a 21-point lead at one point in the third quarter and was even up by 17 points early in the final period.

Oregon State decided that it was not going to fold that easily and the Beavers unleashed a memorable comeback to complete the upset — and sent Twitter nuts.

I love my Ducks… however this collapse is not excusable and embarrassing. We got punched in the mouth and had no answer. We have to get tougher as a program. We lost to both Washington and Oregon State. Not acceptable. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2022

OREGON STATE COMPLETES THE COMEBACK!!!🦫 pic.twitter.com/lq4sglrLax — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2022

Oregon State beats Oregon by completing 6 passes all game. Excellent work all a-ground — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2022

Oregon State's game plan in the second half was the football equivalent of when your playing Mortal Komat with your younger cousin & all he does is the uppercut. You know it's coming, can't stop it, and it's so damn frustrating because of how successful a strategy it really is. — 🌋 (@TheNason) November 27, 2022

It’s the third loss of the season for Oregon football, which got crushed in the opener by the Georgia Bulldogs, 49-3. However, the Ducks would stitch together eight wins in a row to build its College Football Playoff case only for it to break down with a 37-34 loss to the Washington Huskies on Nov. 12. Oregon football defeated the Utah Utes the following week, 20-17, but that’s immaterial already to their hopes of claiming a CFP ticket, especially after this setback against Oregon State. What’s going to hurt Oregon football, even more, is if both Washington and Oregon State end up with much glitzier bowl invitations.

Oregon was on track for a CFP bid despite a 46-pt loss to Georgia. They lost to both of their biggest rivals, Washington and Oregon State, both of whom will probably get better bowls. Tough finish for the Ducks! — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2022

Oregon surrendered 28 unanswered points to the Beavers, who took to the ground for the most part of the contest. Oregon State rushed for a total of 268 yards and five touchdowns while quarterback Ben Gulbranson went just 6 of 13 for 60 yards, zero touchdowns, and a couple of interceptions. There was nothing going in the air for Oregon State, but the Beavers still found a way to take down Oregon football, which finishes regular-season play with a 9-3 record.