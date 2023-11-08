Oregon football fans blasted ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy for saying Alabama and Texas should have higher CFP rankings.

Greg McElroy pointed out Alabama and Texas have more wins against teams with winning records than Oregon, per Texas Sports Unfiltered.

Greg McElroy makes the case for Texas to be ranked ahead of Oregon. He’s right. pic.twitter.com/kEdryraQRz — Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) November 8, 2023

“We kind of need to look at Oregon's resume a bit. We saw Ohio State on the one like last week because of one reason why: that was the resume,” Greg McElroy said on Tuesday.

“They (Oregon) have one win against a team with a winning record at the moment. That team is Utah. Their next-best win is 4-5 Colorado. The next-best win after that is 4-5 Colorado State,” McElroy argued.

“Whereas Texas has beaten five teams with a winning record including a win on the road in Tuscaloosa. Alabama's beaten four,” McElroy concluded.

Oregon football fans fired back at Greg McElroy

Oregon football fans quickly weighed in on McElroy's takes on social media.

“greg mcelroy ignoring how weak the big 12 schedule for the longhorns is. just such a dumb argument,” @Tsunami_TS tweeted.

“I could write a novel about how wrong Greg McElroy is right now,” @QInsider wrote.

“Greg McElroy is really not a fan of the Ducks,” @zacharyneel chimed in.

“lol Greg McElroy shilling like hell to get his Tide ahead of Oregon. Gotta respect being a homer to the core in,” @SwooshMcDuck said.

Oregon football currently has an 8-1 win-loss record with a 5-1 mark in Pac-12 conference play. Former Florida and Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer considers them the best team in the country.

One of the reasons behind Oregon football's success is quarterback Bo Nix. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in Oregon's 35-6 dismantling of Utah football on October 28. Bo Nix promptly took a dig at Utah fans who thought he couldn't throw.

No. 8 Oregon will take on Caleb Williams and USC football on November 11.