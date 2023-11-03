Oregon football dominated Utah last weekend, and Bo Nix poked fun at Utes fans with his latest post on Instagram.

The Oregon football team is currently 7-1 and ranked #6 in the country. The Ducks' lone loss came a few weeks ago in a thriller on the road against Washington. The Huskies scored a late touchdown that ended up being the winning score, but Oregon was right there the entire game. Even though the Ducks lost that game, many people are still picking them to win the Pac-12 and make the College Football Playoff. If Oregon continues to win, they will make the Pac-12 title game and they might end up getting a rematch with Washington. This team is playing very good football right now.

Oregon football showed last weekend just how good they are when they hit the road to take on Utah football. The Utes have been dominant on defense all season, and that was the reason for their success this year. However, Bo Nix and the Ducks completely dominated the game from start to finish, and ended up winning 35-6. Nix then took a little jab at Utah football fans with a recent instagram post.

Bo certainly could throw during that game. He finished the game 24-31 through the air with 248 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added a touchdown on the ground. Bo Nix came to play on Saturday.

Nix has been incredible all year long for Oregon football, and he is in the Heisman conversation right now. If he continues to play at the level he's been at and can get the Ducks a conference championship, he'll have a good shot at winning the award.

Oregon returns to action this weekend at home against Cal. The game will kickoff at 5:30 ET from Eugene, Oregon, and it will be airing on the Pac-12 Network.